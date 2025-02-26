The Supreme Court has stopped the Koforidua High Court from sentencing Akwatia MP Ernest Yaw Kumi

The MP was convicted by the high court in Koforidua after he defied an injunction to keep him from being sworn in as MP

The court had earlier restrained Kumi from presenting himself for the swearing-in, pending the resolution of a legal dispute

The Supreme Court has stopped the Koforidua High Court from sentencing Akwatia MP Ernest Yaw Kumi in a contempt case after a 4-1 majority decision.

Citi News reported that the Supreme Court wants to ensure a final ruling on Kumi’s motion to overturn the conviction.

Source: Facebook

Kumi sued to overturn the February 19 contempt of court conviction against him.

The MP filed a suit at the Supreme Court on February 25 to overturn his conviction for contempt by a Koforidua high court.

Arrest warrant out for Kumi

The Koforidua High Court issued a bench warrant for Kumi’s arrest after he failed to appear before the court for sentencing on February 19.

GBC News reported that the high court restrained him from presenting himself for swearing-in into the ninth Parliament.

Citing evidence of willful defiance, the court ruled that the lawmaker had acted in contempt and an injunction order was granted on January 2, 2025.

This followed a petition filed by Henry Boakye-Yiadom, the National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate in Akwatia, which was in line with the Representation of the People Act, 1992 (PNDC Law 284).

Boakye-Yiadom claimed irregularities caused Kumi to win the parliamentary election.

Source: YEN.com.gh