Akwatia MP Ernest Kumi Convicted Over Contempt Of Court, Judge Issues Arrest Warrant
The High Court in Koforidua has convicted Akwatia MP Ernest Yaw Kumi for contempt of court.
The ruling followed the interim injunction barring Kumi from being sworn in as a legislator in the current Parliament, which he ignored.
Starr News reported that the judge also issued a bench warrant for Kumi’s arrest after he failed to appear before the court for sentencing.
The court had earlier restrained the MP from presenting himself for swearing-in, pending the resolution of the legal dispute.
Citing evidence of willful defiance, the court ruled that the lawmaker had acted in contempt.
Attempts by the Minority Caucus in Parliament to justify his absence from the hearing through an official letter were dismissed by the judge.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.