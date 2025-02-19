The High Court in Koforidua has convicted Akwatia MP Ernest Yaw Kumi for contempt of court.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The ruling followed the interim injunction barring Kumi from being sworn in as a legislator in the current Parliament, which he ignored.

High Court convicts Akwatia MP Ernest Kumi for contempt of court. Source: Ernest Yaw Kumi

Source: Facebook

Starr News reported that the judge also issued a bench warrant for Kumi’s arrest after he failed to appear before the court for sentencing.

The court had earlier restrained the MP from presenting himself for swearing-in, pending the resolution of the legal dispute.

Citing evidence of willful defiance, the court ruled that the lawmaker had acted in contempt.

Attempts by the Minority Caucus in Parliament to justify his absence from the hearing through an official letter were dismissed by the judge.

Source: YEN.com.gh