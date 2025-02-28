Reverend John Ntim Fordjour said the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill was reintroduced to Parliament

The MP for Assin South said the bill has the backing of legislators, religious leaders, and traditional authorities

The Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill is a private members bill that was first backed by eight legislators

The MP for Assin South, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, has said the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill has been reintroduced to Parliament for consideration.

Fordjour told Citi News that the bill has the backing of legislators, religious leaders, and traditional authorities.

MP for Assin South John Ntim Fordjour says the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill has been reintroduced to Parliament for consideration.

Explaining the situation, he said:

“Myself, Sam George, Hon Bedzrah, Hon Alhassan Tampuli, Hon Abdul Kabiru, Hon Ekow Vincent - we have reintroduced it, and so it is to support the speedy passage of the bill so that he can assent to it. It has been admitted. It has been received, and so the processes are going to be set in motion.”

He urged President of Ghana John Mahama to assent to the bill if the current Parliament passes it and added that he did not expect any delays.

The MP expressed confidence that the bill would face minimal delays in its passage, citing widespread support from key stakeholders.

“But it is the same bill, so it is not expected that it is going to delay at all. The chiefs, our imams, our clergymen, and the coalition who supported us are still supporting us strongly. The Speaker is in support, and therefore it is expected that it will be passed quickly."

As 3News reported, Mahama recently suggested that education could be a better avenue to protect Ghana's perceived family values instead of legislation against members of the LGBTQ community. This prompted some backlash from critics.

Former President Nana Akufo-Addo refused to receive the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, which Parliament first approved on June 28, 2024. He cited the lawsuits as his reasoning and returned the bill to Parliament when it was sent for his assent.

The courts refused to compel him to sign the bill into power, noting that granting such a request would be inappropriate because of the legal challenges at the Supreme Court implied by the bill.

Some NPP figures are unhappy with President John Mahama's comments on the anti-LGBTQ bill.

The divisive Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill is a private members bill that was first sponsored by eight legislators.

According to the bill, among other things, persons who identify as LGBTQ or engage in samesex acts could be jailed between three months and three years.

Open allies of the LGBTQ community, such as donors, activists, or promoters, could face a sentence of between three and six months in jail.

Legal challenges to the anti-LGBTQ bill

YEN.com.gh also reported that Richard Dela Sky and Dr Amanda Odoi unsuccessfully sued to quash the bill at the Supreme Court.

The lawyer and lecturer challenged the bill on grounds ranging from Parliamentary procedure to fundamental human rights.

The Supreme Court dismissed the petitions challenging the constitutionality of the so-called anti-LGBTQ bill in December 2024.

In its summary judgement on the case, the Supreme Court panel said the petition did not properly invoke the court's jurisdiction.

