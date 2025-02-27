President John Mahama has directed that people allegedly on the run over the National Service Authority ghost names scandal are to be declared wanted

A recent headcount of National Service Scheme beneficiaries has shown 81,885 ghost names on the payroll

President John Mahama says he has directed that some people linked to the National Service Authority ghost names scandal are to be declared wanted.

Mahama also said their accounts and assets would be frozen pending the completion of investigations.

President John Mahama directed that some suspects in the NSS Ghost Names scandal be declared wanted. Source: Ghana National Service Authority/Presidency Communications _Ghana

During his State of the Nation address, the president said it was believed that some of them had run away from the country and were to be declared wanted.

"I have directed that they be declared wanted and their assets traced and frozen until investigations are completed."

The president did not name any suspects.

A recent headcount of National Service Scheme beneficiaries showed 81,885 ghost names on the payroll.

This prompted Mahama to order the National Investigations Bureau to investigate the National Service Authority's tenure under the previous government.

Source: YEN.com.gh