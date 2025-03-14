President John Mahama has sworn in COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno as the new Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The ceremony took place on Friday, March 14, at the Jubilee House following the removal of Dr. George Akuffo Dampare from office on March 13.

In his address during the ceremony, Mahama urged the police service to continue to reform itself to meet the needs of society.

"One critical area that requires immediate attention is the relationship between the police service and the communities it serves."

Profile of COP Yohuno

Yohuno has held several leadership positions within the Ghana Police Service. His career has been marked by dedication to public safety, crime prevention, and professional excellence.

In July 2024, he was appointed Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Operations by former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, following the recommendation of the Police Council.

Before that, he served as Accra Central Divisional Commander from 2007 to 2009, doubling as the Accra Regional Operations Commander. He later became the Deputy Accra Regional Commander and was promoted to Regional Commander in 2013.

In December 2015, he was appointed Director-General of the Motor Transport and Traffic Department before being reassigned as Director-General of Administration in 2016.

His contributions to Ghana’s security landscape have been widely recognized. In 2011, he was awarded the Grand Medal for his efforts in combating armed robbery and other criminal activities.

He received a special promotion to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) in January 2012 and was later elevated to Commissioner of Police (COP) on January 1, 2016, by President John Mahama.

He studied at Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School before earning a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Ghana and an Executive MBA in Project Management from the Institute of Professional Studies.

