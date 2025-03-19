DCOP Lydia Yaako Donkor has been appointed the new Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department

Donkor was previously heading the Police Intelligence and Professional Standards (PIPS) Bureau before being reassigned

The appointment was formally announced by the Police Administration on Wednesday, March 19, 2025

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno has appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Lydia Yaako Donkor as the new Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Donkor was previously heading the Police Intelligence and Professional Standards (PIPS) Bureau.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno appoints Lydia Yaako Donkor as the new Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department. Source: Ghana Police Service

Source: Facebook

She also served as the Safety and Security Head of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The appointment, which takes immediate effect, was formally announced by the Police Administration on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

Donkor’s new role is part of a broader restructuring within the police leadership aimed at strengthening the operational effectiveness of the service.

Citi News reported that she played a crucial role in enhancing football security in Ghana and across Africa.

As Chairperson of the GFA’s Safety & Security Committee, she oversaw high-security standards at local and international matches.

Additionally, she serves as a Safety and Security Officer for the Confederation of African Football (CAF), ensuring the safety of major continental tournaments.

Donkor is the CEO of Police Ladies FC, a premier club in the Ghana Women’s Premier League.

Under her leadership, the club has become a formidable force in women’s football, further showcasing her multifaceted leadership abilities.

The recent police management restructuring also saw COP Maame Yaa Tiwa Addo-Danquah becoming the Director-General for Research and Planning.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh