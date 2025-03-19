Global site navigation

Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah Gets New Appointment From Presidency
by  Delali Adogla-Bessa 2 min read
  • COP Maame Yaa Tiwa Addo-Danquah has been reassigned to the Interior Ministry as a Technical Adviser
  • Addo-Danquah had also been appointed the Director-General of Research & Planning at the Ghana Police Service
  • The reassignment was confirmed in a letter from the Presidency, which outlined her new role and responsibilities

COP Maame Yaa Tiwa Addo-Danquah has been reassigned to the Interior Ministry as a Technical Adviser to the Minister of the Interior.

This comes hours after being named as the Director-General of Research & Planning at the Ghana Police Service earlier on March 19.

3 News reported that the reassignment was confirmed in a letter from the Presidency, which outlined her new role and responsibilities.

"His Excellency the President recognizes and deeply appreciates your unwavering dedication, professionalism, and invaluable contributions to the nation. It is his firm belief that your expertise and commitment will continue to serve the country effectively in your new capacity."

About Tiwaa Addo-Danquah

Addo-Danquah is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA and also a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana (FCA) and a Chartered Forensic Accountant.

She is an Associate member of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners.

She holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree (Finance Option) from the University of Cape Coast Business School.

She is a past president of the Association of Women Accountants, Ghana, a member of the International Association of Women Police (IAWP), and President of the Ghana Police Ladies Association.

She was adjudged the overall best Cadet Officer and best officer in humanities subjects for the Senior Police Officers Cadet Course 33 in 1999 at the Ghana Police Academy.

She was the first Commandant of the Ghana Police Command and Staff College, Winneba, the highest Training Institution of the Ghana Police Service.

