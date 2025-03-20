Former Bank Of Ghana Boss' Home Raided By National Security, Afenyo-Markin Makes Solidarity Visit
Richard Jakpa led a national security team in a raid of the home of the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison.
The March 19 raid to conduct a search occurred in the morning at Addison's home at Roman Ridge in Accra.
Citi News reported that the national security operatives were heavily armed and masked.
The Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Addison following the incident.
