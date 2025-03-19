Inspector-General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno has reconstituted the police management board

COP Maame Yaa Tiwa Addo-Danquah has been appointed as the Director-General for Research and Planning

The police said the changes are aimed at ensuring effective management and operational control

COP Maame Yaa Tiwa Addo-Danquah has headlined a reshuffle of police management following Christian Tetteh Yohuno assuming office as the Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

Addo-Danquah has been appointed as the Director-General for Research and Planning.

She has previously served as the Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department, the Welfare Department Director-General and the Director General of the Economic and Organised Crime Office.

A statement from the police also noted that COP Paul Manly Awini will be in charge of the Service Workshop.

The police said the changes are aimed at ensuring effective management and operational control of the Ghana Police Service.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, and signed by Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Director, Public Affairs.

The new 31-Police Management Board include:

COP/Mrs. Maame Yaa Tiwa Addo-Danquah, Director-General/R&P.

COP/Mr. Paul Manly Awini, Service Workshop, Accra.

COP/Mr. Daniel Kwame Afriyie, Director-General/PSO

COP/Dr. Ernest Kwabena Owusu, Director-General/SVCS

COP/Mr. Mohammed Fuseini Suraji, Director-General/NPD

COP/Dr. Sayibu Pabi Gariba, Director-General/Technical.

COP/Mr. Michael Nketia Frempong, Director-General/Finance

COP/Mr. Asumadu Okyere Darko, Director-General/PPSB

COP/Mr. Iddi Lansah Seidu, Director-General/Welfare

COP/Mrs. Faustina A.K. Andoh-Kwofie, Commandant/GPCSC, Winneba

COP/Mr. Joseph Oklu Gyamera, Director-General/L&P

COP/Mr. Peter Baba Atiniak, Director-Genera I/PID

DCOP/Dr. David Agyeman Adjem, Director-General/Admin.

DCOP/Mr. Vance Gariba, Director-General/OPS.

DCOP/Mr. Sebastien Atsu Wemegah, Director-General/ICT

DCOP/Ms. Lydia Yaako Donkor, Director-General/CID.

DCOP/Mr. Duuti Tuaruka, Regional Commander/AR.

DCOP/Mr. Eric Ken Winful, Director-General/NAPD.

DCOP/Mr. Gabriel Prince Waabu, Director-General/MTTD.

DCOP/Mr. Arhin Kwasi Annor, Director-General/SD.

DCOP/Mr. Frederick Kofi Blagodzi, Director-Genera I/HRD.

DCOP/Mr. Frank Abrokwah, Deputy Director-General/CID.

DCOP/Mr. Francis Kwame Tsidi, Regional Commander/WNR.

DCOP/Mr. Abraham Acquaye, Regional Commander/CNR.

DCOP/Mr. Yao Dogbey Tettegah, Regional Commander

ACP/Mr. Wisdom Akorli, Regional Commander/VR.

ACP/Mr. Joshua Coppson, Regional Commander/VNR.

ACP/Mr. Wisdom Lavoe, Regional Commander/NR.

ACP/Mrs. Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director/PAD.

C/Supt/Mr. Solomon A. Korli, Executive Secretary to the IGP.

C/Supt/Mr. Kudjo Aboagye, Chief Staff Officer to the IGP.

Mahama removes Tiwa Addo-Danquah from EOCO

YEN.com.gh reported in January that President John Mahama terminated Addo-Danquah's appointment as the Economic and Organised Crime Office’s Executive Director.

She was to be reassigned within the Ghana Police Service. The reassignment was aimed at reinvigorating the agency and addressing public concerns over its recent performance in high-profile financial crime cases.

The move came after some assailants stormed the Economic and Organised Crime Office in Accra and destroyed a bust in honour of Addo-Danquah.

Source: YEN.com.gh