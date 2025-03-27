The Mahama administration is prepared to continue the multi-billion dollar Petroleum Hub project in Jomoro

The Petroleum Hub Development Corporation CEO, Dr Tony Aubynn, told YEN.com.gh that funds will be committed to buy the required land

The Petroleum Hub project is expected to employ over 700, 000 people when completed, according to Aubynn

The Mahama administration is committed to continuing with the construction of the Petroleum Hub project in the Jomoro municipality of the Western Region.

The project was started by the Akufo-Addo administration in 2024.

The government’s intent was conveyed by the Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Hub Development Corporation, Dr Tony Aubynn during a formal introduction of the leadership of the Petroleum Hub to the Western Region minister on March 21.

“The president has a huge vision to continue the initiative undertaken by the previous government to accelerate the development of the petroleum hub in Jomoro,” Aubyyn said.

The team had previously met with the members of the regional house of chiefs where the chiefs expressed their enormous support to see the project come on stream based on the vision of the president.

Petroleum Hub project expected to boost the Western Region

The project is expected to employ over 700, 000 people when completed.

Aubynn said the project could transform the Jomoro municipality into “Rathadam” in Ireland.

The $12 billion earmarked for the first phase will fund a refinery with a capacity of 300,000 barrels per day (bpd), a 90,000 bpd capacity petrochemical plant, 3 million cubic meters (m³) of storage tanks, and a jetty with port infrastructure.

Aubynn also said the government planned to commit funds to pay for the 20, 000 acres of land that were secured by the previous government.

“There are issues of land acquisition. The previous government succeeded in acquiring 20, 000 acres of land. Unfortunately, not a penny has been paid yet and that is an issue we need to deal with.”

He assured that President John Mahama is keen to do whatever it takes to begin making payments.

Aubynn told YEN.com.gh that the Petroleum Hub has initiated a training program to prepare youths in the Jomoro municipality not only for the Hub Project but as a general upliftment of their skills level.

The western regional minister, Joseph Nelson acknowledged the potentials the completion of the Petroleum Hub has for the region and by extension, the country, one of which is youth employment and the economic boost.

“Western Region is faced with many challenges; unemployment is one of them, thinking through which areas to help deal with that challenge. So to have the hub come on stream, full throttle is something that I am excited about.”

The minister therefore assured the regional coordinating council’s unflinching support to the new leadership of the Petroleum Hub to ensure it succeeds with the establishment of the project.

Meanwhile, indigenes of Jomoro are unhappy with the size of acres that was given by the chiefs for the Petroleum Hub project. According to them the size of the land secure for the project is too huge and are therefore calling for its reduction and part is given back to them to use for other purposes to bring them direct benefit.

The western regional minister believes the concern raised by local communities over lack of consultation and the need to reduce the 20,000-acre plot acquired for the project is surmountable with the leadership of Doctor Tony Aubin to bring the needed development to the area.

About the Petroleum Hub Project

During his time as president, Nana Akufo-Addo in August 2024 cut sod for the start of work on phase one of the Petroleum Hub Development project in the Nawule community in the Jomoro District.

The project is expected to build a 3,000 per-day barrel capacity refinery among others leading to the employment of 780,000 people.

This followed the signing of a $12 billion agreement in 2024 on the project between Petroleum Hub Development Corporation and the TCP-UIC consortium.

The Petroleum Hub project groundbreaking megaproject development is intended to be a leading integrated petroleum complex created to add value to the upstream and downstream oil and gas chain Africa.

