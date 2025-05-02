Claims that MTN workers have access to the MoMo wallet PINs have been disproved in a recent interview, which is trending online

The Chief Regulatory, Risk, and Compliance Officer, Godwin Tamakloe said the PINs of MoMo users are not generated for customers manually

He also added that customers, upon getting PINs for the Mobile Money wallet, can further change them

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

MTN Mobile Money Limited, Ghana has refuted allegations that workers of the company are complicit when it comes to mobile money fraud.

Appearing on Channel One TV on May 02, 2025, for an interview, the Chief Regulatory, Risk, and Compliance Officer, Godwin Tamakloe, was asked for clarity on rumours that staff of MTN Mobile Money collude with fraudsters to dupe unsuspecting clients.

MTN denies allegations that its workers have access to customers' MoMo PINS. Photo credit: @Channel One TV/YouTube, @Bloomberg/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Asked by the interviewer if staff of MTN Mobile Money can access the PINs of customers, Godwin Tamakloe, without hesitation, responded no.

He then went on to explain that the PINs are generated electronically by the system and not manually done by workers of MTN Mobile Money.

"The PIN is system-generated. It is not like somebody sits there and, if I want to reset my PIN, then keys in, let's say, 4789, and then it comes to you, no. It is a button."

He explained that the system then sends you the PIN of your mobile money wallet via a text message.

He said the message then informs you that you can change the PIN to any number you prefer and believe is secure.

"It is a button. When you click on that button, the system now sends an SMS to you. We even tell you in the SMS that you can change it to your own number that you want. So if the system sends 9012—I’m just guessing—once you put it in and it works, you can change it to a number that you feel comfortable with and you know is secure," he said.

MTN Mobile Money advises customers on the actions of fraudsters. Photo credit: @UTV Ghana/YouTube, @Sloot/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

MTN MoMo users advised on actions of fraudsters

Mobile Money Limited's Channel Development Manager at MTN Ghana, Faisal Ali, also in an interview, appealed to customers to be vigilant in the wake of increased cases of mobile money fraud.

Faisal stressed the need for MTN mobile money users to protect their PIN, which he labelled as the signature to their account..

He also advised people who receive such calls to also reach out to MTN customer care to find out if what the person is saying is true.

At the time of writing the report, the video on Citi 93.7 FM had raked in over 3,000 views.

Watch the video below:

MoMo vendor receives a huge amount as interest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a mobile money (MoMo) user became the envy of many after he received over GH₵4,000 in interest from the telecommunications giant, MTN Ghana.

A screenshot shared on Facebook by telecommunications expert Barnabas Nii Laryea indicated that the MoMo user was paid GH₵4,782.28.

Although Mr. Laryea shared the screenshot, it is unclear if the MoMo account from which the interest was paid belongs to him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh