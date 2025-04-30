A young Ghanaian man is trending on social media after he opened up about his encounter with a mobile money vendor

This comes after the vendor mistakenly sent GH¢9,800 to him and called, crying, to plead for the transaction to be reversed

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared opinions on the kind gesture shown by the young man

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A young Ghanaian man has earned the respect of netizens after he opened up on how a mobile money vendor mistakenly sent money to his mobile money wallet.

He took to X, where he explained that the female mobile money vendor transferred an amount of GH¢9,800 to him.

MoMo Vendor delights as a kind man returns money. Photo credit: @samuel_elinam/X

Source: UGC

Realising the mistake made, she quickly called, shedding tears, as she opened up about what she had done and pleaded with the guy to reverse the transaction.

The young man noticed how distressed the mobile money vendor was and calmed her down by assuring her that the transaction would be reversed.

"She mistakenly sent me 9,800 cedis yesterday and called crying. I was like, calm down, sister. I’m allowing cash out right away, you don’t have to cry, madam.

MoMo vendor celebrates as a stranger returns money. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: UGC

The young man said what happened next caught him unawares as the mobile money vendor called him after the transfer was reversed, confessing that she had no financial reward for him but wanted to pray for him.

The young man then visited the money merchant, who showed her appreciation by seeking God's blessing for him.

At the time of writing the report, the video had racked up over 300,000 views and 200 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians praise the kind man

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the video by the young man.

@KwakuGriffin stated:

"In your mind, you're helping, but on the other hand, you put her in danger. My guy, it’s money she handles, not cocoa. So whether you post or not, business will boom, and nobody will leave Madina to stop doing MoMo because she trended. If the service is good, customers will stay."

@tin_kudi wrote:

"Me anka, I’d stake two odds already. After winning, then I’d give her a share."

@DcDusechristian wrote:

"What she said in Ewe is very powerful: “The God that answered me will answer you too, bro. You’re forever blessed.”

@legit_khid replied:

"Ghanaians ankasa, some of us are wicked. I mistakenly sent GH¢1,500 to someone last Sunday. I called numerous times, but the person never picked up. I called MTN for a reversal, only to be told the person had already withdrawn the money. Herh!"

Sam George speaks on Momo fraud

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Minister of Communications has reacted to fraudulent activities being perpetrated by fraudsters across the country.

This comes after a young businesswoman took to social media to complain that over GH¢11,000 had been withdrawn from her MoMo wallet without her prior approval.

Sam George sympathised with the young woman and urged the general public to take cybersecurity matters seriously.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh