A top executive from MTN Ghana is trending after he shared data on mobile money users who have fallen victim to the activities of fraudsters

The Chief Regulatory, Risk, and Compliance Officer for MTN Mobile Money Limited in an interview said that between 400 to 500 MTN customers are defrauded each month

He stressed the need for increased media engagement to educate customers on these fraud issues

The Chief Regulatory, Risk, and Compliance Officer for MTN Mobile Money Limited has shared troubling statistics regarding mobile money fraud.

In an interview with Channel One TV on Friday, May 2, 2025, he disclosed that with over 17 million users, more than 23,000 mobile money users call the customer care centre to report suspicious phone calls and attempts made by mobile fraudsters to swindle them.

He said that out of this number, a total of 400 to 500 people fall victim to scams by these fraudsters every month.

As a service provider, Godwin Tamakloe said calls to them have increased recently over attempts by these fraudsters to swindle MoMo users of their money.

He however indicated the increasing number of people calling their customer care center to make complaints is evidence that their media engagement, trying to enlighten customers on the need to stay alert, is yielding results.

"We have over 17 million customers doing transactions. You will, in a month, have over 23,000 people saying that there was an attempt. That number is increasing, and for us, it is good that people are now able to see and stop the attack and say that this number called me, and this is what he was trying to do.

"We collect some of this information to understand the new typologies that are coming up. Out of this, you have about 400 to 500 people in a month who will fall victim to these kinds of stories. But then the good news is that you still have a lot of people calling to say that they tried this and that, and I just cut the call, and they are still calling me, so I just switched my phone off. That for me assures me that some of these engagements we are doing here are going a long way to make customers that we seek become the first line of defence. When it comes to behaviour, the customer becomes the first line of defence for us.

"It is much of a concern to see that between 400 to 500 people in a month have been defrauded.

Lady becomes a victim of Momo fraud

A young Ghanaian lady went viral after she became a victim of a mobile money scam.

In a video on TikTok, the lady said that on Sunday, April 13, she received an alert indicating that money had been withdrawn from her mobile money wallet.

The lady said that almost GH¢12,000 was withdrawn from her account even though she did not sanction or approve the transaction.

She then quickly called the MTN customer care centre to report, only to be told that she needed to wait for 15 working days.

