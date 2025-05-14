Commercial transport operators plan to strike from May 19 because of traders operating on roads, pavements and bus stops

The strike is being championed by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union, the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana, and the True Drivers Union

The drivers have demanded immediate action from both the Ghana Police Service and the government to address the issue

Commercial transport operators across the country plan to strike from Monday, May 19, 2025, in protest of traders operating on roads, pavements and bus stops.

Ghana Private Road Transport Union, the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana, and the True Drivers Union are pushing for the strike.

Trotro drivers plan to strike in protest of traders causing chaos on the roads and pavements.

The drivers are upset with the government’s failure to enforce provisions of the Road Traffic Regulations Act, 2012, which prohibits such incursions on roads and pavements by traders.

Sub-regulation 117 of the Act for example says no one should sell, display, offer for sale or deliver under a sale, goods on or alongside a road; on a pedestrian walkway; within thirty metres of a railway level crossing; under a road traffic sign denoting a blind corner or rise on; within an intersection; or on or alongside a road including a toll booth and a plaza.

At a press conference on May 13, the Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union, Samuel Amoah, said drivers and passengers were being hampered by the lawlessness.

The union also demanded immediate action from both the Ghana Police Service and the government to address the issue.

“We urge the Ghana Police and the government to enforce the law and take decisive action against traders who flout these regulations. It is unfair that we transport operators are expected to adhere to strict regulations while traders are allowed to operate with impunity on our roads,” said Amoah.

