James Kwabena Bomfeh, aka Kabilla, has broken his silence over the decision by the President to pardon Sammy Gyamfi

He also spoke against the move by some people trying to create the impression that Sammy Gyamfi did no wrong in his actions

The Managing Editor of the National Forum Newspaper, James Kwabena Bomfeh, aka Kabilla, has raised objections regarding the press briefing by the Minister of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, announcing that Sammy Gyamfi, CEO of the Ghana Gold Board, had been pardoned.

Appearing on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show, Kabilla expressed dissatisfaction with the briefing.

He opined that the substance of the matter should have first been addressed and condemned in full before the decision to pardon was announced.

"If you know there is a spirit which is not conveyed in the letter, the sense of reviving our national politics, the sense of patriotism, a sense of nationalism, a sense of high decency, if that spirit has been breached by a certain conduct, that is not the kind of statement you issue.

"You raise the issue, you condemn the issue, and you say, ‘yet because of the remorse shown by the young man, the President thinks that is punishment enough."

"Public confidence in our politics has gone down. Why? Because of this kind of politics, without principles, without scruples. Even among thieves, there is honour. There are standards. Today, the statement that was issued by Kwakye, it would have been better if he had not issued it. What did he say?"

He also expressed astonishment at people creating the impression that what Sammy Gyamfi did was not wrong.

President pardons Sammy Gyamfi

The government spokesperson, during the press briefing, said Gyamfi has been cautioned to be of good behaviour and that the presidency will not take any further action regarding his controversial cash gift to Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, aka Nana Agradaa.

Felix Ofosu addressed the issue during a press briefing at the Jubilee House on May 14.

Gyamfi apologised for the incident and was later summoned to a meeting with the Chief of Staff.

