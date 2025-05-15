Criss Waddle has cosigned President Mahama's decision to pardon Sammy Gyamfi after his controversial dollar gift to Agraada

The rapper argued that Sammy Gyamfi, as the CEO of Ghana Gold Board, has been instrumental in the appreciation of the cedi against the dollar

Sammy Gyamfi found himself at the centre of attention when a video of him giving the controversial evangelist the cash went viral on social media

Ghanaian rapper Criss Waddle has expressed support for President John Mahama’s decision to pardon Sammy Gyamfi, following the backlash that trailed his recent dollar gift to controversial preacher Nana Agradaa.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board found himself in hot water after a video surfaced online, showing him handing over dollars to Agradaa at a public event. The clip quickly went viral, sparking debates and criticism, with many questioning his actions.

However, President Mahama decided not to pursue any disciplinary action against Gyamfi. According to government spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the young CEO had already apologised and was cautioned by the Chief of Staff to be mindful of his conduct moving forward. The presidency concluded that no further action would be taken.

Criss Waddle, in a post on social media, argued that Sammy Gyamfi should be allowed to continue his work, pointing to the recent appreciation of the Ghanaian cedi as partial proof of his effectiveness.

The rapper highlighted that under Gyamfi’s leadership, the Ghana Gold Board has contributed positively to the economy, especially in stabilising the local currency against the dollar. He noted that the dollar was previously being sold at GHS15 to GHS16, but now trades around GHS12.50, making it more favourable for local businesses.

"Since @SammyGyamfi_ and The Goldboard are part of the contributing factors of the cedi appreciating in Value, I think he deserves to continue his good works, after all, for businessmen to buy dollars today at 12.50 is better than before he took office, where the dollar was sold at 15-16."

The dollar-gifting saga began on May 10, 2025, during a one-week funeral observation for the father of Prophet Nigel Gaisie. Both Gyamfi and Agradaa were in attendance, and it was there that the exchange took place. Gyamfi later clarified that his gesture was one of kindness and not intended for public consumption. He described it as something he regularly does to help people in need.

Agradaa reacts to Sammy Gyamfi's pardoning

Following President John Mahama's decision not to sanction Sammy Gyamfi over his controversial dollar gift to Nana Agradaa, the evangelist celebrated the news with an emotional church service.

Agradaa, visibly moved, expressed gratitude, stating that she had prayed for Gyamfi to retain his position and saw the pardon as a divine answer.

The incident, which involved Gyamfi handing over dollars to Agradaa at a public event, had sparked public outcry and calls for disciplinary action.

YEN.com.gh reported that the presidency, acknowledging Gyamfi's public apology and cautioning him to maintain good conduct, decided against further punitive measures.

