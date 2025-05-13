Sammy Gyamfi, the CEO of GoldBod, has been seen in public for the first time after gifting Agradaa some dollars

The GoldBod CEO landed in trouble after "extending a helping hand to the needy" in the video, which has since gone viral

Photos of his recent public appearance have got many people talking on social media

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi, has made his first public appearance after the dollar gift saga.

Sammy Gyamfi, for the past few days, has become the talk of the town following a video of him gifting some dollar notes to Ghanaian televangelist, Patricia Asiedu, popularly known as Agradaa.

Sammy Gyamfi returns after backlash over dollar gift. Image source: Sammy Gyamfi

Source: Facebook

The two met at a public event, exchanged pleasantries, took some photos and just as they were about to exit the scene, Agradaa asked Sammy Gyamfi for money for fuel.

The GoldBod CEO went into his car and pulled out some dollar notes, counted a portion and stretched forth his hand to give the money to Agradaa, however, she snatched all the dollar notes from his hand.

The scene has stoked public outrage, with many condemning Sammy Gyamfi, who holds a public office, for publicly gifting Agradaa the dollars.

Sammy Gyamfi makes his first public appearance after Agradaa saga, exchanges pleasantries with executives from GNCCI Image source: Annan Perry

Source: Twitter

He issued a public apology, but Ghanaians felt it was not enough. Many called for sanctions against him, including terminating his contract. He was hurled to the Jubilee House to meet the Chief of Staff for questions on his actions.

On May 13, 2025, the first photos of Sammy Gyamfi after the incident, have surfaced on social media, igniting various reactions.

The photos show Mr Sammy Gyamfi looking classy and fairer, engaging a delegation from the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He met with the team to discuss opportunities for collaboration for economic transformation. Leading the team from the Chamber was the President - Mr. Stephan Miezan, who was accompanied by the CEO - Mr. Mark Boadu-Aboagye, National Treasurer - Mr. Kabutey Ceaser ,Member of GNCCI - Mr. Dennis O. Carter and Communication Officer - Peter Atsu Dotse.

See the photos of Sammy Gyamfi's first public appearance below:

Source: YEN.com.gh