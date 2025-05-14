Sammy Gyamfi, the CEO of the Ghana Gold Board, has escaped serious sanctions after his controversial cash gift to Nana Agradaa

The government spokesperson, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, said Gyamfi has been cautioned by the Chief of Staff

A video of Gyamfi gifting dollars to Agradaa sparked the controversy after it trended on social media

The presidency will not take any further action on Sammy Gyamfi, the CEO of the Ghana Gold Board, after his controversial cash gift to Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, aka Nana Agradaa.

The government spokesperson, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, said Gyamfi has been cautioned to be of good behaviour.

Sammy Gyamfi is under scrutiny after a video of him gifting dollars to Nana Agradaa went viral. Source: Ghana GoldBod

Source: Facebook

Ofosu addressed the issue during a press briefing at the Jubilee House on May 14.

“The Acting CEO of Goldbod has been cautioned, with no further action expected to be meted out to him."

He explained that the decision was arrived at because Gyamfi has already apologised.

“You would recall that when President Mahama launched the Code of Conduct, he said that one of the remedies for potential breaches is a public apology."

"He also said one of the potential remedies was a caution from the highest level of government. The Chief of Staff cautioned him, having acknowledged the apology and impressed on him to act in ways that reflect public expectation."

A video online of Gyamfi gifting dollars to Agradaa sparked the controversy last week and led to calls for action against Gyamfi.

Gyamfi apologised for the incident and was later summoned to a meeting with the Chief of Staff.

Source: YEN.com.gh