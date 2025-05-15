A major payroll fraud scheme under the national service scheme has been uncovered in the Birim North District of the Eastern Region.

Two senior officers of the authority, the District Manager and the MIS Manager, have been interdicted after reportedly confessing to the fraud.

The National Service Authority, in a statement, described the fraud as a betrayal of public trust.

They set up a system of illegal payments to ineligible service personnel by manipulating records to validate and process monthly allowances for 29 individuals during the current 2024/2025 service year and 49 others in the previous 2023/2024 cycle.

“This is not merely a disciplinary matter. It is a breach of public trust, a violation of the National Service Act, and a direct assault on the integrity of our public institutions.”

“These were not mistakes. They were calculated and deliberate acts of deception,” the statement said.

According to the authority, some permanent public servants fraudulently register as National Service Personnel to receive monthly allowances while also drawing salaries from their main employers.

As part of sweeping reforms, the authority plans to ensure stricter verification protocols to cross-check National Service enrolment data against the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department database.

