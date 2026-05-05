Ghanaian pastor Prophet Clement Testimony has got people talking with his latest prophecy about the US

In a trending video, the man of God said he saw US President Donald Trump coming to Ghana as a result of the country’s economic development

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared their views on the prophecy

Prophet Clement Testimony is once again in the news following his latest prophetic declaration.

This time, his prophecy centred on economic happenings he claims to have seen in a vision.

Prophet Clement Testimony shares a new prophecy concerning US President Donald Trump. Image credit: Prophet Clement Testimony/Facebook, @Anna Moneymaker

Source: UGC

In a now-trending video, the respected Ghanaian man of God, while speaking to his junior pastors, said he foresaw Ghana’s economic situation improving for the better.

The man of God claimed that there would come a time when the US dollar would become a popular currency of trade in Ghana, to the point where market women would have easy access to the currency.

Prophet Clement also added that Ghana’s economic turnaround would bring prosperity to the nation in the years to come, and that the US, under the leadership of President Donald Trump, would even visit the country.

Prophet Clement Testimony has been vocal about prophecies involving political, entertainment, and sporting figures.

He recently made headlines after he predicted that Ghana would appoint a Portuguese coach as its next national team coach.

Prophet Clement Testimony stirs debate after sharing a prophecy about the upcoming happenings in Ghana. Image credit: Prophet Clement Testimony/Facebook

Source: Facebook

At the time of writing the report, the prophecy has generated reactions on social media.

Watch the Facebook video here:

Reactions to Prophet Clement Testimony's prophecy

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video praised Prophet Clement Testimony, with many hailing him as a true man of God.

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments below:

George Adom Crentsil stated:

"What it also means here is that the cedi will be equivalent to the US dollar soon. Better still, Ghana's economy will even do well to outclass the Americans. My Papa Prophet Clement Testimony, you have seen well and so shall it be, in Jesus' mighty name. It is settled!"

Robert Tameklo said:

"Allow the prophet to talk, the interjection is too much!"

Mcdee More Daud replied:

"The US is losing its glory after the Iran war. Not in the hands of the NPP, if not Ghanaians won't benefit."

Eugene Anderson wrote:

"Prof, I have had this vision also. People were rushing to Ghana — it will surely happen as you have declared, Prof."

Hannah Dugbatey added:

"Prophet, I believe in God and His servant. Please remember our president always in prayer and also keep the country in prayer. God Almighty bless you."

Eric Edudzi Etsey added:

"For President Trump, I saw it myself and I told people that he would be president again, even at the time Joe Biden first took office, I said he would win the presidency and that I would go to America. Behold, it came to pass: he became president and I went to America and came back."

Apostle Amoako Attah shares prophecy about April

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Apostle Francis Amoako Attah shared a prophecy about the upcoming month of April 2026.

The Parliament Chapel International Church founder issued a dire warning about a series of possible global events, following his prophecy about the outcome of the war in Iran.

Source: YEN.com.gh