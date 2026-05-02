The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, disclosed that they will soon release a timetable for the replacement of transformers

According to the Minister, contrary to reports going round, the transformers they are installing were not procured by the erstwhile Akufo-Addo government

He said the government was on track to install over 2,500 new transformers across the country to ensure that dumsor becomes a thing of the past

John Abdulai Jinapor, the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, announced that a nationwide timetable for the replacement of transformers will be released in the ensuing weeks as part of efforts to stabilise power supply.

The Minister said this at a town hall meeting in Koforidua, Eastern Region, on Saturday, May 2, 2026.

Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor discloses that they will release a nationwide timetable for the replacement of transformers. Photo credit: @john.abdulaijinapor

Source: Getty Images

John Abdulai Jinapor said 140 new transformers have already been installed. He added that another 300 sets will be deployed and installed in the coming weeks to improve the power supply in the country.

The Minister said all these measures are being implemented so that the country does not return to the era of persistent power outages, popularly called 'dumsor.'

John Abdullai Jinapor praised the staff of the Volta River Authority (VRA) and Ghana Grid Company (GridCo) for their prompt response in restoring power after a recent fire at the Akosombo substation.

"Thank you to the staff of VRA and Gridco for the job you’ve done. You deserve commendation. What you’ve achieved is unparalleled, and we have absolute confidence in you."

The Minister said that the power generated in Ghana is not only used for domestic purposes but also exported to neighbouring countries, including Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire and Togo.

He also clarified that the transformers they are installing were not procured by the erstwhile Akufo-Addo government.

"You have installed over 2,500 transformers. And let me put on record, these are not transformers that we inherited. I’ve heard some misinformation going on."

He added that the transformers were procured under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama and Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson as part of efforts to strengthen the country’s power infrastructure.

The Minister said the government was on track to install over 2,500 new transformers across the country. He described the current energy situation as stable.

Fire at Akosombo power control

Fire razed a substation near the Akosombo Dam, which caused a shutdown, removing about 1,000 megawatts of power from Ghana’s national electricity supply.

According to Richmond Rockson, the Head of Communications at the Ministry, the incident has affected power generation and could impact power supply in the country.

Speaking on Accra-based Joy FM, Richmond Rockson said:

"Our peak demand is about 4,400 megawatts. Akosombo gives us approximately 1,000 megawatts, and as we speak, we have lost close to that."

He added that the effect was severe because the country does not have enough reserve power to manage such a sudden disruption. According to him, an efficient power system should have about 20 per cent of its generation capacity kept as a reserve for emergencies.

He indicated that even though they are facing a major challenge, they are confident that the engineers will work to solve the issues.

Captain Smart has alleged that some ECG staff are contributing to the ongoing power challenges in Ghana. Photo credit: Captain Smart/Facebook, ECG/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Captain Smart blames ECG staff for dumsor

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly called Captain Smart, blamed the ongoing power challenges in parts of Ghana on alleged misconduct by some staff of the ECG.

He claimed that the "dumsor" situation is not solely due to technical or systemic issues, but is being worsened by human factors within the power distribution system.

His comments come at a time when many Ghanaians are expressing frustration over erratic power supply and its impact on daily life.

Source: YEN.com.gh