US-based social commentator Twene Jonas has praised Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson for Ghana’s improving economy

He described the politician as the 'world’s best' finance minister following the cedi’s sustained gains and falling inflation

Per the latest data released by the BoG, the cedi has appreciated steadily since February 2025, while inflation is only at 21%

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

US-based Ghanaian social commentator Twene Jonas has praised Cassiel Ato Forson for the positive gains recorded in Ghana's economy.

According to Jonas, the Finance Minister has shown great competence in reviving the ailing economy he inherited from his predecessor.

Twene Jonas hails Finance Minister, Cassiel Ato Forson, over the cedi's improved performance. Photo credit: Cassiel Ato Forson/Facebook & @twenejonas/IG.

Source: UGC

In a TikTok post, the outspoken social commentator described Ato Forson, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Ajumako Enyan Esiam, as the 'world's best' at his position.

“Ghana’s economic recovery continues thanks to the world's best, Ato Forson. Congratulations to Ato Forson, he’s just an amazing guy,” he said.

Twene Jonas’s praise comes in the wake of the Ghanaian cedi’s performance against major international trading currencies.

Since the beginning of 2025, the Ghanaian currency has made significant gains, appreciating steadily over four months.

According to recent reports, the cedi has remained stable against the US dollar since February 19, 2025, on the interbank forex market.

At the time of drafting this report, the cedi-dollar exchange rate had dropped to GH¢13.30, based on the latest figures from the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

The British pound has also dropped against the currency to GH¢17.74, with the euro currently pegged at GH¢15.09 to the cedi.

The TikTok video of Twene Jonas praising Dr Forson is below:

Ato Forson credited for cedi's performance

According to Bloomberg, one of the world's leading business and finance news portals, the Cedi is the best-performing currency in the world.

Aside from the cedi’s performance, inflation figures have also remained stable for four months. In April 2025, inflation fell to 21%, down from 22.4% in March, marking the fourth consecutive decline this year.

While many in the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) attribute the cedi’s performance to the trade war waged by US President Donald Trump, Twene Jonas has dismissed these claims.

“The dollar is dropping because of Ato Forson. He’s a smart man, and he’s managing the economy well,” he said.

Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson is appointed as Finance Minister by President Mahama in January 2025. Photo credit: Cassiel Ato Forson/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

He further urged members of the NPP, especially its 2024 presidential candidate, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to go to Ato Forson for tutorials in economic management.

Man regrets voting for Mahama over cedi

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a Canada-based Ghanaian took to social media to complain about the dollar versus cedi and the rise of the local currency.

According to the man, the fall of the international trading currencies against the cedi would double the cost of building projects in Ghana for those living abroad.

Consequently, he said he had regretted voting for the National Democratic Congress and President John Mahama, attracting criticism from social media users.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh