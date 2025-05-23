Police Release Identity of Main Suspect in Case of Murdered UEW Lecturer, Share New Details
- The Ghana Police Service has released the identity of the main suspect in the murder of a senior lecturer from the University of Education, Winneba
- The suspect has been identified as Joshua Karry Arthur, who was arrested on May 22, 2025, when news of the killing broke
- Police said several personal belongings of the victim were found in the possession of the suspect
Police have released the identity of the main suspect in the murder of a senior lecturer from the University of Education, Winneba (UEW).
The suspect has been identified as Joshua Karry Arthur. He was arrested on May 22 after the victim, identified only as Professor Amedeke, was found.
Police in a statement said several personal belongings of the deceased lecturer were found in the possession of Arthur.
The lecturer’s colleagues had reported him missing, prompting police officers to visit the home, where they found his body.
Investigators found blood stains within the house, which led them to a nearby heap of sand, approximately 23 meters away, under which the lecturer’s body was found buried.
The remains have since been retrieved and deposited at the morgue for preservation and autopsy.
The police also found some of the victim's possessions with Arthur.
These included two phones, a laptop, a 50-inch television, and a car key to a Toyota Fortuner.
Arthur is currently in police custody, actively assisting with investigations, and is expected to be formally arraigned soon.
