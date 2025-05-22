The remains of a missing lecture have been found buried on his property following a police search

The lecturer, identified only as Professor Amedeke, was reported missing by his family, prompting the probe

Police discovered that the victim had been secretly buried in his residence at Gyahadze, a suburb of Winneba

The police have retrieved the remains of a missing lecturer from the University of Education, Winneba (UEW).

Citi News reported that the lecturer, Professor Amedeke, was reported missing by his family, prompting an official police investigation.

Source: Getty Images

Following initial inquiries, police discovered that the professor had been secretly buried in his residence at Gyahadze, a suburb of Winneba in the Central Region.

His body has since been exhumed and transferred to a medical facility for preservation and autopsy.

Investigators are working to determine the exact cause of death.

One individual has been arrested in connection with the case and is currently assisting police with investigations.

The circumstances surrounding the professor’s death remain unclear, and police say further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

Source: YEN.com.gh