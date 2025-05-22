Missing UEW Lecturer Found Buried in His Home, 1 Arrest Made
- The remains of a missing lecture have been found buried on his property following a police search
- The lecturer, identified only as Professor Amedeke, was reported missing by his family, prompting the probe
- Police discovered that the victim had been secretly buried in his residence at Gyahadze, a suburb of Winneba
The police have retrieved the remains of a missing lecturer from the University of Education, Winneba (UEW).
Citi News reported that the lecturer, Professor Amedeke, was reported missing by his family, prompting an official police investigation.
Following initial inquiries, police discovered that the professor had been secretly buried in his residence at Gyahadze, a suburb of Winneba in the Central Region.
His body has since been exhumed and transferred to a medical facility for preservation and autopsy.
Investigators are working to determine the exact cause of death.
One individual has been arrested in connection with the case and is currently assisting police with investigations.
The circumstances surrounding the professor’s death remain unclear, and police say further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.