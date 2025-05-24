Oliver Barker-Vormawor has reacted to the arrest of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) activist Alfred Ababio Kumi

The lawyer and activist said the NDC was not voted into power to repeat the same mistakes the NPP made when they were in power

Social media users who read his post shared their different thoughts in the comment section

Lawyer and activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor criticised the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) for repeating the mistakes which led the New Patriotic Party (NPP) into opposition after the 2024 general elections.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor’s comment comes after the National Intelligence Bureau arrested young NPP activist Alfred Ababio Kumi, popularly called Adenta Kumi.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor accuses the Mahama-led NDC of repeating the same mistakes the NPP made. Photo credit: @barkervogues & @JDMahama

In a Facebook post, Oliver Barker-Vormawor described the arrest as ‘overzealous policing.’

“This feels like the umpteenth time I have to rebuke the NDC about the risk of overzealous policing.”

“If you keep getting distracted by Ababio Kumi's. If every person coughs wrong and you feel the need to send in 20 security officers to arrest them, you will be led down a path of no return,” he added.

He further cautioned the NDC government to beware, since similar actions led to the defeat of the NPP in the 2024 general elections.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor added that he would only support arrests if the arrests made are related to ORAL.

"I will support the Government when it makes ORAL arrests. But if someone engages in unnecessary propaganda and you feel the need to show them where power lies. Listen, that power will leave you."

After raising other concerns in the post, Oliver Barker-Vormawor concluded by asking the NDC government if they already miss being in opposition.

Ghanaians react to Oliver Barker-Vormawor's post

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Oliver Barker-Vormawor on Facebook. Read them below:

Shad Moss said:

"Exactly my issue. The National Security is proving to be the weakest link in this government."

Agunga Bruno wrote:

"What is even more annoying is that they arrest them, and all we see is party people making noise, and they are released. If no action will be taken against them, please don't arrest them."

Maxwell Osei said:

"No result, just showmanship. The NPP is setting simple simple traps for them and they can't resist the temptation. Very naive."

Derrick Okrah wrote:

"They don't learn if the NDC makes a mistake and goes into opposition in this country, and the NPP comes to power, they should consider themselves 'dead rats." The NPP I know never forgives."

Leonard Vidogah said:

"Oliver, check your facts. You are equally caught in the NPP propaganda. By the way, if even 100 soldiers were sent to arrest this errand boy, show me where in the Constitution that it constitutes a breach. Tread courteously with facts, not sentiments. Forget what these goons did to you soon?"

Source: YEN.com.gh