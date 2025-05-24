A Ghanaian lady who sells roasted corn shared reasons she would vote for the New Patriotic Party in the 2028 election

A young Ghanaian lady said she will rethink her decision and vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2028 elections.

The young lady gave reasons for her decision, adding that her explanations are valid.

Young Ghanaian explains why she would vote for the NPP in the 2028 election.

In a video on X, the young lady who was selling roasted corn said she would vote for the NPP because of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, which was introduced by former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

She explained that she was a beneficiary of the Free SHS policy, hence her decision.

“I have benefited from the free SHS, because of that, they have my full support and I naturally like Nana Akufo-Addo.”

When asked if she knew Nana Akufo-Addo was not eligible to contest as President anymore, the roasted corn seller said she would vote for the 2028 flagbearer of the NPP if only the person would not cancel the Free SHS policy.

“If Dr Bawumia continues the Free SHS policy, then I will vote for him, but if he does not, then he shouldn’t even contest at all.”

Ghanaians share mixed reactions to lady’s NPP choice

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Some condemned her while others disagreed but stated that they respected her opinion.

Read some of the comments below:

@haniel4real said:

“Oooh, that’s nice, her opinion shouldn’t be challenged, it’s hers….. All I want to tell her is “May it be good for her in life as Nana Addo ruled and did to Ghanaians” the prayers are for her in Jesus Name.”

@Nanaezze wrote:

“It's called freedom of choice "whom Mam I"

@azusime_michael said:

“She has no intention to progress in life, she has decided to remain a corn seller for life.”

@yawmagnet wrote:

“Ah, did Mahama cancel the free SHS?”

@ExpressYourMin1 said:

“I wouldn't be shocked if all the comments here are insulting her for expressing her personal views. If she had said otherwise, you'd be very happy with her. Herh Ghana 😂.”

@AbdulRa76216887 wrote:

“I also benefited from progressively free SHS in 2015 and 2016, which I remember paying 26cedis instead of paying 600cedis as a day student.”

@wonderboy_dm1 said:

“Anything Exchange rate, High cost of living den things no concern this one.”

@Kweku_Ankomah wrote:

“Be there and be doing 'I'm not interested in politics', madam will go and spoil everything for you.”

@saint_tropez8 said:

“Only because of free SHS. Before Ghana go progress dier all these people gotta go.”

Source: YEN.com.gh