The owners of a church in Lashibi appealed for more time after a task force set to demolish the church building, which is situated within a Ramsar site, arrived on-site to begin the destruction process.

The church, which has been in operation for about five years, has become embroiled in a legal and environmental dispute due to its location on protected wetlands.

In a dramatic turn of events, the church leaders, who had been notified about the impending demolition, made an impassioned plea to authorities, requesting additional time to relocate the church and its congregation.

Despite the urgency, they expressed willingness to comply with government regulations but stressed that the process of finding a new location for the church, which serves hundreds of worshippers, would require more time and resources than initially anticipated.

Demolition of structures at Ramsar sites begin

The Greater Accra Regional Security Council launched the demolition exercise targeting unauthorised structures built within waterways.

This is in reaction to recent flooding in the Greater Accra region. The operation, which began on May 27, focuses on illegally erected buildings at ecologically sensitive Ramsar sites, including areas in Tema, Klagon, and the Sakumo Ramsar site.

At a point, the project was disrupted by one of the machines engaged in the demolition developing a fault. This prompted the arrival of a new excavator.

Developer begs as Minister orders demolition of his property

The exercise has been full of mixed reactions as many developers got emotional watching their structures being pulled down.

The pleas of a developer, McDonald Owusu, fell on the deaf ears of the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo, as she supervised the demolition of his building, which was sited on the Sakumono Ramsar site.

Some other distraught developers accused the manager of the Ramsar site of giving false assurances and taking bribes. Thomas Acquah, the Ramsar Site manager, denied the claims.

