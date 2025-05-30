Former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has been granted access to the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

Minority Leader Alex Afenyo-Markin was also given access to Boasiako, who was first arrested on May 27.

Boasiako was recently transferred to the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) after being detained at the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation.

Boasiako is being investigated for fraud, causing financial loss to the state, and money laundering.

There are also asset recovery processes to take control of suspected proceeds of crime.

Boasiako is also under a second strand of investigation because of a larger international organised crime scheme.

