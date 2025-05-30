New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters have made a passionate appeal to the third National Chairman of the party to ensure the release of Chairman Wontumi

Chairman Wontumi was arrested on May 27, 2025, by EOCO officials over claims of engaging in fraudulent activities and has since not been released

Party members are worried and have appealed to their leaders to facilitate the process of his release

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

New Patriotic Party (NPP) members are concerned over the detention of the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

Chairman Wontumi was arrested on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, by the Economic and Organised Crime Office over claims he had engaged in fraudulent activities.

Party supporter begs Chairman Masawudu to help release Wontumi. Image source: 1957 news

Source: TikTok

He was granted a GH¢50 million bail, but due to his inability to meet the condition, he remains in police custody.

Party executives claim the bail conditions are unreasonable and are calling for a review of his release.

Efforts to get the NPP stalwart out of police custody intensified on Thursday, May 29, 2025, as party leaders and members marched to the EOCO headquarters in Accra to protest his detention.

Their efforts did not yield positive results as EOCO did not release Chairman Wontumi upon their request. In the end, they all dispersed and departed for their homes.

Reports emerged on May 30, 2025, that Chairman Wontumi had been transferred to the National Intelligence Bureau headquarters.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who was absent on the first day of the party's EOCO protest, marched to the NIB headquarters to assess the situation. Many party supporters were locked up outside the premises, demanding Wontumi's release.

A disgruntled man passionately appealed to Alhaji Masawudu to ensure the release of the party faithful, promising that he would be maintained as the party's chairman if Wontumi is released.

Watch the video of the man pleading with Chairman Masawudu for Wontumi's release below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh