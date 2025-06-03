Ghanaian Restaurant In US Seized By Government Over Unpaid Taxes
A Ghanaian restaurant in the US has been seized by a state agency over unpaid taxes.
The eatery, called Accra Girls, located on Worcester’s Grafton Street in Massachusetts, was known for its Ghanaian cuisine.
Masslive reported that two signs posted on the building’s windows confirmed the seizure.
Emmanuel Larbi and Manasseh Konabu, the co-owners of Accra Girls, have not commented on the seizure.
Accra Girls first opened in 2017, according to the Worcester Business Journal‘s profile on Larbi.
The restaurant's Instagram page noted that it offers “hospitality on a plate.”
The restaurant serves Ghanaian dishes like as Jollof rice and Banku.
Source: YEN.com.gh
