Roads Minister Terminates 18.7km Bogoso-Prestea Road Contract Over Delays

The Roads and Highways Ministry has terminated the contract for the 18.7-kilometre Bogoso-Prestea road project after the contractor failed to begin

The Ghana Highways Authority has been directed to initiate processes to formally end the agreement with Black Oak due to prolonged inactivity on site

The government says the move will allow for a fresh procurement process to deliver the long-delayed project under the “Big Push” infrastructure programme

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has terminated the contract for the 18.7-kilometre Bogoso-Prestea road project after the contractor failed to commence work within the stipulated timeframe.

He has also directed the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Highways Authority, Mallam Issah Ishak, to initiate formal procedures to terminate the contract awarded to Black Oak.

Roads Minister Kwame Governs Agbodza, terminates the 18.7km Bogoso-Prestea road contract over delays. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

According to reports, the decision follows prolonged inactivity on the project site despite earlier mobilisation arrangements and clear contractual obligations requiring work to begin.

Officials say the move is aimed at enforcing compliance and ensuring value for public investment.

The termination is expected to pave the way for a fresh procurement process and the re-award of the project to a more capable contractor, in order to fast-track the long-delayed rehabilitation of the road.

The Bogoso-Prestea road in the Western Region serves as a vital transport corridor for mining operations and local economic activities.

Over the years, residents and transport operators have complained about its deteriorating condition, citing increased travel times, higher vehicle maintenance costs and safety concerns.

Bogoso-Prestea road project under Bug Push T

The project forms part of President John Dramani Mahama’s “Big Push” infrastructure programme, which seeks to expand and upgrade Ghana’s road network to improve connectivity and support economic growth.

The Ministry is expected to begin new procurement processes in the coming weeks to ensure the long-delayed project is finally delivered.

Read the Facebook post below:

Contractor begs Roads Minister

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a contractor publicly pleaded with Roads Minister Kwame Governs Agbodza not to terminate the Wenchi–Sawla road contract.

The minister expressed doubts about the company’s ability to complete the project within the 24-month timeline.

However, the contractor pleaded with minister during the tense exchange, highlighting fears over a possible contract cancellation.

Source: YEN.com.gh