The NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman has lamented the economic hardships in the Greater Accra Region

He indicated in an interview that life was unbearable in Accra and that he couldn't find his favourite meals

Netizens who saw his video expressed mixed reactions to Paul Yandoh's comment, with some ridiculing it, while others agreed with him

Life has recently become unbearable for the Ashanti Regional Communications director for the New Patriotic Party, following his visit to Accra.

Paul Yandoh moved to Accra in solidarity with Chairman Wontumi, who was arrested and detained by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

Paul Yandoh cries out over living conditions in Accra.



In a video, he stated that his stay in Accra had not been great due to the living conditions in Ghana’s capital city.

Paul Yandoh complained about not getting his preferred meal, fufu, and stated that life in Accra was all about eating Waakye.

Speaking in an interview with Asempa FM's Philip Osei Bonsu, he mentioned that he did not expect to stay long in Accra and, as a result, did not prepare adequately.

"Accra living is not easy, no wonder everyone is hot! All you see on the streets is Waakye. I haven’t even seen a fufu joint since I came. Living in Accra is tough," he said.

Paul Yandoh lands in Accra following Chairman Wontumi's EOCO arrest.



Paul Yandoh also expressed concerns about the high prices of clothes in the capital city. He pointed out that it is difficult to find affordable clothing, as boutiques are selling clothes for GH¢400 and GH¢700 each.

His comment triggered laughter from the host of Ekosiisen who promised to treat him to some fufu in Accra.

Watch the video of Paul Andoh lamenting living conditions in Accra:

Netizens react to Paul Yandoh's remarks

Netizens who saw Paul Yandoh's video lamenting the hardships in Accra expressed mixed reactions.

While some agreed with his comment, others disagreed. Some also called him out for craving fufu while his Regional Chairman was still in EOCO custody.

@Me & you wrote:

"It's true Kumasi is a village."

@Emperor SALASI wrote:

"Kumasi is a village."

@Thirteen wrote:

"That's why they talk anyhow in kumasi."

@Royalty wrote:

"He’s thinking about food, and you’re asking him about dress."

@Asimide19 wrote:

"Aaah he wants fufu is he not there to fight for his chairman."

@Gilbert Gbedzo wrote:

"This guy is the reason why the chairman is not out."

@Samueldery wrote:

"Your party chairman is the hands of eoco office and you want to chop fufu😂😂😂😂."

Wontumi returns to his humble beginnings

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chairman Wontumi travelled to the UK and returned to his humble beginnings in Croydon, South London.

The renowned businessman and politician, in a social media post, was spotted taking photos with some Ghanaians in the UK.

The photos of Chairman Wontumi's recent trip to the UK triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

