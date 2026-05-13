A major European club could reportedly be banned from next season’s Champions League over alleged breaches of UEFA financial conditions

The club had previously been fined £10.7 million and was initially relegated domestically before successfully appealing the decision

Reports also disclosed the side recently posted losses of €186 million amid claims a required €60 million financial injection had not been completed

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Olympique Lyonnais could reportedly be banned from next season’s Champions League amid concerns the club failed to meet conditions agreed in a settlement with UEFA last summer.

The Ligue 1 giants currently sit fourth in the French top flight, just one point behind Lille OSC in the automatic Champions League qualification places with one league match remaining against RC Lens on Sunday.

Major European Club Could Be Banned From Champions League After UEFA Ruling

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Victory would at least guarantee Lyon a place in the Champions League qualifying rounds after already securing a minimum of Europa League football if they fail to progress further.

However, before Lyon can compete in any UEFA competition next season, the club must prove they have complied with the governing body’s financial regulations.

In the summer of 2025, UEFA’s Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) announced sanctions against Lyon, alongside Aston Villa and Chelsea, for breaching financial sustainability rules.

The CFCB stated that the clubs involved would need to meet strict financial conditions over the following four years.

Lyon were also handed a £10.7 million fine and were initially relegated to Ligue 2 before that punishment was later overturned on appeal.

As part of the agreement, the club’s owners were required to inject €60 million (£51 million) into the club, with the funds expected to be converted into equity by October 15.

According to The Telegraph, Lyon have not yet fulfilled that obligation, raising the possibility of exclusion from European competition.

Although UEFA traditionally avoid banning clubs from competitions, the option reportedly remains active if Lyon are found to have breached the agreed requirements.

Lyon’s growing financial problems

The French club’s financial situation has continued to deteriorate significantly in recent months.

Earlier this week, Lyon announced losses of €186 million (£159 million) for the second half of 2025.

The club is currently controlled by American investor Michele Kang, who serves as president, alongside Ares Management, the principal creditor linked to former owner John Textor.

Textor, who also previously held shares in Crystal Palace, attempted to build a multi-club ownership network through Eagle Football.

However, the project reportedly generated major financial losses and debts.

Eagle Football Group, which is now controlled by Kang and Ares, claimed part of the financial damage stemmed from agreements allegedly arranged by Textor with other clubs within the ownership network, including Botafogo and RWD Molenbeek.

“These guarantees were unknown and had not been reported in the company’s financial statements published in recent years,” Lyon said in an official statement.

Meanwhile, reports from Gones Radio suggested the club internally believes the rumours surrounding a potential UEFA ban are inaccurate.

“A possible exclusion of OL from European competitions circulated this Wednesday,” the report stated.

“OL affirms it respects its commitments and is working in connection with UEFA.

“The rumour mentioned a financial obligation not respected, deemed erroneous internally.

“The focus now remains on the pitch with a European qualification to secure.”

Source: YEN.com.gh