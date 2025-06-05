Ghana’s neighbour to the East, Togo, is among the countries slapped with travel restrictions by the Trump administration.

US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Wednesday banning the citizens of 12 countries from entering the US.

Togo is among seven other countries slapped with a travel restriction to the US

Source: Getty Images

He said the move was needed to protect against foreign security threats.

"We will not allow people to enter our country who wish to do us harm.”

Reuters reported that the directive is part of an immigration crackdown Trump launched this year at the start of his second term.

The countries affected by the latest travel ban are Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

Togo is among a further seven other countries, including Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Turkmenistan and Venezuela, that will be partially restricted.

Trump said in a video posted on X. He said the list could be revised and new countries could be added.

The proclamation will be effective on June 9, 2025, so visas issued before that date will not be revoked.

During his first term in office, Trump announced a ban on travellers from seven Muslim-majority nations, a policy that went through several iterations before it was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2018.

Former President Joe Biden, a Democrat who succeeded Trump, repealed that ban on nationals from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen in 2021, calling it "a stain on our national conscience."

