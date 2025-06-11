African Farmers Lured to Fight in Russia-Ukraine War Via Shampoo Factory Ads

Some Africans are reportedly being lured to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war via shampoo factory adverts, among others

Reporting from The Telegraph suggests that some Africans are being lured to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war via shampoo factory ads.

Africans and others from developing countries are being compelled to serve in the Russian army as it looks for huge numbers of recruits to sustain its offensive against Ukraine.

The Telegraph noted the story of one Jean Onana, 36, who was drawn in by an advert for a job in a Russian shampoo factory.

Onana saved up for his ticket and flew to Moscow in March but was detained on arrival along with 10 others from Bangladesh, Cameroon, Zimbabwe and Ghana.

They were told they would not be working and instead would sign a one-year contract to join the Russian military on the front lines of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, having annexed Crimea in 2014.

Nearly one million Russian troops have been killed or wounded since the assault began, the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, a US-based think tank, said last week.

While the great majority of recruits are poor Russians, the need for new manpower has led the Kremlin to recruit elsewhere, as well as import 10,000 soldiers from North Korea.

Africans have been lured by the promise of money or have been duped or forced into signing contracts, according to accounts and intelligence reports seen by The Telegraph.

A recently captured African, 25-year-old Malik Diop from Senegal, this week told a Ukrainian military interviewer that he had been studying in Russia when he met recruiters in a shopping centre.

They told him he could sign up to wash dishes in Luhansk, away from the front, for $5,700 a month.

After only a week, however, he was given a weapon, grenades and a helmet and then driven to the front near Toretsk.

Ukraine ambassador challenges African countries

In February, Ukraine’s ambassador to Nigeria, Ivan Kholostenko, called on African countries to showcase solidarity in battling threats from Russia.

Marking the third anniversary of the invasion, Kholostenko penned an article on the nature of neocolonialism and how the war in his country resembles the situation in Africa.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Nigeria, Ivan Kholostenko, warns of neo-colonialist tendencies from Russia. Source: @IvanKholostenko

In January 2024, Ghana was invited to join the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, meant to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with then-president Nana Akufo-Addo in Switzerland on the sidelines of the 2024 World Economic Forum and said Ghana's involvement in the 10-point peace plan would be vital.

The plan spans food and energy security, territorial integrity, environmental safety, release of prisoners and withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.

Trump reportedly preparing to ease sanctions on Russia

YEN.com.gh reported that the US is drawing up a plan to relieve certain sanctions on Russia, according to reports from Reuters.

The White House has asked the State and Treasury departments to draft a list of sanctions that could be eased.

There is a proposal to lift sanctions on select entities and individuals, including some Russian oligarchs.

