African Union Responds to Donald Trump's US Travel Restrictions on Africa

The African Union Commission (AUC) has expressed deep concerns over the recent proclamation by the United States government, led by President Donald Trump, imposing new travel restrictions on nationals from several African countries.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, June 5, 2025, the AUC appealed for a balanced and evidence-based approach, while acknowledging the US’s sovereign right to protect its borders and ensure citizen security.

The AUC expressed concerns that the travel restrictions could harm connections between individuals, educational exchanges, business relations, and overall diplomatic ties between the US and Africa.

The commission further highlighted the long-standing partnership between Africa and the US, which has been founded on shared goals of advancing peace, prosperity, and global collaboration.

"The Commission remains concerned about the potential negative impact of such measures on people-to-people ties, educational exchange, commercial engagement, and the broader diplomatic relations that have been carefully nurtured over decades. Africa and the United States share mutual interests in promoting peace, prosperity, and global cooperation," a portion of the AUC statement read.

Why has President Trump announced a ban?

President Donald Trump recently signed a ban on travel to the US from 12 countries, as well as partial restrictions for seven other nations.

The affected African countries are Chad, Congo-Brazzaville, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Libya, Somalia, and Sudan, with partial restrictions placed on Burundi, Sierra Leone, and Togo.

The ban, as announced by the US President, will take effect from Monday, June 9, 2025.

President Trump, while signing the ban, cited national security risks, information-sharing policy, terrorist presence, visa-overstay rate, and acceptance of removable nationals as reasons for the travel restrictions.

AUC calls for dialogue on travel restrictions

However, the AUC called on the Trump administration to adopt a more consultative approach, engaging in constructive dialogue with the affected member states to address underlying issues.

Consequently, the AUC appealed for transparent communication and collaborative efforts to resolve concerns and strengthen cooperation between Africa and the US.

"The African Union Commission stands ready to support efforts promoting understanding and cooperation between Africa and the United States. The AUC’s response underscores the importance of maintaining strong diplomatic relations and fostering mutual understanding between nations," the statement further read.

Africans online react to the AUC statement

Some Africans on social media have shared their views on the AUC's response to the US travel ban on some of its member states.

@FelixMugenzi said:

"No, the AU must advise the affected countries to reciprocate what the US has done, period."

@Absolute_Kganki also said:

"The AU is a toothless bulldog, full stop."

@Calicabaas1 commented:

"USA has the right to stop their country in the African Failed country. Most of them took over regime and dictators."

AU gives Mahama appointment

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the African Union (AU) appointed president John Dramani Mahama as its high representative to Somalia.

Mr Mahama would be expected to defuse the political tension being experienced in the country so that the pending election can be held.

Many Africans including Ghanaians shared their thoughts on this development.

