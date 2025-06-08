The Chairman of the Ghana Hajj Board, Alhaji Collins Dauda, announced the death of seven pilgrims in Mecca during the 2025 Hajj

Alhaji Collins Dauda indicated that all seven people have been buried in Saudi Arabia per Islamic traditions

He added that the families of the deceased have been informed, and the Hajj Board will visit them at the right time

The Ghana Hajj Board has confirmed that seven Ghanaian pilgrims who participated in the 2025 Hajj in Saudi Arabia have passed away.

According to the Hajj Board, the deceased is made up of five women and two men.

Hajj pilgrims are known to suffer from the scorching heat in Mecca

Chairman of the Hajj Board, Alhaji Collins Dauda, in an interview with TV3, indicated that the affected families have been informed and condolences extended to them.

However, he did not disclose the identity of the dead pilgrims to the public. He said the deaths were unfortunate.

“Unfortunately, for the 2025 pilgrimage, we have lost seven of our compatriots. Deaths are painful, but death will come when it has to come. We express our deepest condolences to the families back in Ghana who have been affected in this case,” he said.

Alhaji Collins Dauda indicated that the Hajj Board would visit the bereaved families back in Ghana at the right time to offer them a shoulder as they mourn.

Per Islamic tradition, all seven pilgrims were buried in Saudi Arabia, as is customary for those who pass away during the pilgrimage.

Over 60,000 pilgrims from Ghana travelled to Saudi Arabia for the annual pilgrimage. They joined over two million Muslims from across the globe.

The physically demanding rituals at the Hajj pilgrimage are often done under extreme temperatures.

Reports from Mecca this year showed that the heat levels were over 48°C, posing serious health risks, especially for the elderly and those with underlying conditions.

However, the death toll of Ghanaian pilgrims was reduced compared to 2024. 17 Ghanaian pilgrims lost their lives in 2024 at the Hajj. Comparing it to that of 2025, there has been a reduction of about 59%.

Alhaji Collins Dauda said the decline was a result of enhanced health and safety measures put in place in partnership with Saudi authorities. These included pre-departure medical screenings, the deployment of dedicated Ghanaian medical teams, and improved emergency response systems.

He added that other measures to prevent or reduce heatstroke, like the provision of hydration points and health advisories, were also introduced to protect pilgrims.

The Ghana Hajj Board reiterated its commitment to improving the safety and well-being of all Ghanaian pilgrims. They also pledged to constantly review their systems in order to meet international standards.

Government announces new Hajj fares

The government adjusted the fare for the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage downward. The fare was reduced from GH¢75,000 to GH¢62,000.

The reduction was in fulfilment of a promise the Mahama administration made.

This increased Ghana's quota for the number of Muslims who will embark on the pilgrimage.

Mahama promises Muslims extra holiday

YEN.com.gh reported that President John Dramani Mahama pledged to add one more day for Muslims as a holiday during Eid celebrations.

President Mahama fulfilled the promise after the 2025 Ramadan fast and said he wants Muslims to enjoy the Eid holidays at the end of Ramadan.

His promise was a response to concerns raised by the Muslim community that members are unable to enjoy the Eid holiday at the end of Ramadan.

He indicated that they would eliminate one other holiday to ensure Ghana has the same number of public holidays annually.

