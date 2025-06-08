Some members of the Methodist Church have been seriously wounded after a fatal accident in the Eastern Region

The devoted Christians were returning home after a paid excursion to the Boti Falls as part of their church activities

Some social media users have sent their condolences to the family of the deceased church member

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A devastating road accident has occurred on the Asesewa-Abuosso road in the Upper Manya Krobo district of the Eastern Region, claiming the life of one person and inflicting critical injuries on several others.

The victims were members of the Susana Wesley Mission Auxiliary (SUWMA) based in Prampram, who were returning from a church-sponsored tourism excursion to the picturesque Boti Falls on Friday evening.

Methodist church members returning from an excursion involved in a fatal accident. Photo credit: @starrfm.

Source: Original

The fatal accident transpired when their bus, identified by registration number GR 6056-N, collided head-on with an Opel Astra taxi cab shortly after reaching the Abuatsam community. Eyewitness reports suggest that the bus experienced brake failure, which contributed to the tragic collision.

The force of the impact was so severe that the bus, which was carrying 26 church members, veered off the road and plummeted into a nearby valley, leading to a chaotic scene.

Tragically, one passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, while numerous others suffered severe injuries requiring immediate medical attention.

Emergency response efforts faced considerable obstacles due to poor road conditions and logistical challenges. For instance, the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Asesewa Police Command was unable to reach the accident site with its patrol vehicle.

Compounding the crisis, the district's designated ambulance was out of service because of engine failure. This led to an urgent arrangement for an ambulance to be dispatched from Koforidua to assist in transporting the injured for medical care.

A survivor of the accident recounted the harrowing moments leading up to the crash. She recalled how locals, including farmers and bystanders, rushed in to help rescue the trapped victims shortly after the collision.

"We realised we had missed our way, but the driver insisted he knew the route, claiming he frequently drove to Agormanya. He was speeding, and I warned him that the brake pads were emitting a burning smell, but he dismissed my concerns. All of a sudden, we collided with the taxi; it happened so fast."

The Methodist church mourns the death of its members after a fatal accident in the Eastern Region. Photo credit: @starrfm.

Source: UGC

GPRTU station master reacts to the news

Billy Paul, the Asesewa branch station master of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), attended the crash site and described the aftermath as harrowing.

"Unless God intervenes, the woman with the wedding ring, who suffered severe facial and head injuries, may not survive."

Medical personnel at the Asesewa Government Hospital have been working tirelessly to stabilise the injured victims, utilising all available resources to provide urgent care amidst the ongoing crisis. As the local community rallies to support the survivors, this tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of life on the roads.

Methodist church to meet Akufo-Addo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the Methodist Church, which has announced that it would meet with Akufo-Addo to address his delay in signing the anti-LGBT measure.

The church said it was concerning that the delay in his signature, given the broad support the bill has among Ghanaians.

Additionally, they have demanded cooperation from the presidency and parliament.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh