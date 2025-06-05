Ghanaians in the Eastern Region have shared their mixed reactions to the newly introduced GH¢1 fuel tax

Opposition figures, including Tony Osei Agyei, criticised the levy, claiming it is another form of exploitation by the NDC government.

However, the NDC’s Richard Nyarko defended the levy, asserting it will be used to benefit ordinary Ghanaians and help manage the economy effectively

The Eastern Regional Secretary of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Tony Osei Agyei, has criticised the government and describes the development as unfortunate.

He said the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, led by President John Dramani Mahama, has succeeded in scamming the people of Ghana, indicating that the one percent levy on electronic transactions is less than the GH¢1 fuel tax imposition.

“One percent e-levy and 1.00 on every litre of fuel – which one is reasonable? If you buy a thousand litres of fuel, you will pay more than paying the e-levy. Ghanaians are being scammed, and they will see the difference between the NDC and the NPP soon. Those I have spoken to are not happy,” Tony Osei Agyei said.

Respondind to this, the Eastern Regional Youth Organiser of the NDC, Richard Blibo Nyarko, insisted that the introduction of the GH¢1 fuel tax was in the right direction, as the government will not mismanage the funds, but will apply them to help the ordinary Ghanaian.

He stated that the imposition has not faced rejection from the Eastern Region since the current development will not affect the prices of goods and services.

“There has not been rejection so far because Ghanaians are happy with the fact that fuel has been reduced due to the proper management of the economy. Drivers can now fill their tanks without having to worry. For the first time in a decade, Ghanaians are giving testimonies about the economy,” Richard Blibo Nyarko said.

He added that the government, instead of borrowing externally to solve the energy crisis, opted to raise funds internally, which he considers a better solution.

Drivers in Eastern Region share their views

Meanwhile, the general atmosphere is calm in the region, which is known to be a stronghold of the NPP.

At the central business district of Koforidua, the capital of the region, one could barely hears anyone talk about the new tax.

Some trotro drivers rivers who spoke to YEN.com.gh accepted the development but were against its implementation, stating that it was done too swiftly.

“I am in support of the levy since it is meant to solve the energy crisis and assure us of stable power. My worry is its implementation – it was too swift,” Siaw Lartey said.

“I was not in the know, so I argued with a fuel attendant that Tuesday night when I went to purchase fuel. We needed to have been given ample notice to adapt to the new change, but that didn’t happen,” Iddrisu Immurana said.

“I pray the government will use these funds for their intended purpose and not later defend dumsor.”

Yaw, a commercial driver, who first received the news through the interview with YEN.com.gh, expressed his surprise. He had not been aware of the development since its implementation on Tuesday.

He expressed disappointment as they (drivers) have not had time to monitor the system to see how business would go since transport fares were reduced.

“Transport fares have been reduced, but as it stands now, and as far as I know, prices of spare parts have not gone down. I feel we’re being taken advantage of,” Yaw said.

Energy expert Benjamin Boakye cautions Finance Minister

YEN.com.gh earlier, reported that the Executive Director of ACEP, Benjamin Boakye, warned the Finance Minister, Dr Ato Forson, against repeating the mistakes of his predecessor in relying heavily on taxes.

He criticised the newly introduced GH¢1 fuel levy, calling it a poor way to address the sector's inefficiencies, which require decisive leadership.

Despite opposition, Parliament passed the Energy Sector Levy (Amendment) Bill, amid rising concerns over Ghana's growing energy sector debts.

