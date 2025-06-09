Prophet Kofi Oduro defended Dr Kwame Despite after backlash over his automobile museum in Accra

The Despite Automobile Museum, commissioned by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is the first of its kind in Ghana

The preacher said Ghanaians want wealth but fail to honour those who attain it through hard work

Prophet Kofi Oduro, the leader and founder of Alabaster International Ministries, has called out critics who are opposed to the recent opulent action by Ghanaian business mogul Dr. Osei Kwame Despite.

Prophet Kofi Oduro defends Dr Kwame Despite amid heavy criticism over lavish spending on automobile museum in Accra. Photo credit: prophet_dr_kofi_oduro/Instagram

Source: Instagram

This comes after wealthy entrepreneur Osei Kwame Despite received mixed reactions after unveiling a world-class automobile museum — the first of its kind in West Africa and the third on the continent, after Morocco and South Africa.

Located in East Legon in Ghana’s capital, Accra, the museum was commissioned by His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on June 1, 2025, in a high-profile event attended by prominent personalities in business, politics and the entertainment industry.

However, while the event was well received by a huge section of Ghanaians, another wasn't too enthused and questioned the need for such a project. This group questioned the logic of putting up such a museum at a time when many young Ghanaians are grappling with unemployment.

Reacting to the news on social media, one critic, identified as Ronnie, said:

"We have many so-called rich people in Ghana who'll rather invest in wasteful ventures while foreigners come in to establish businesses that the people cannot do without . . . telcos, cement factories, steel factories, entertainment channels, etc. What good is an automotive museum to anybody?"

Another social media user with the handle Samuel P responded:

"This man opens up companies upon companies, so which one do u people want again, oh human beings mhhhhhh."

In response to the mixed reactions, Prophet Kofi defended the Ghanaian businessman, preaching that people often desire wealth, but they would often spit on those who are wealthy.

Prophet Kofi Oduro calls out a section of Ghanaians criticising wealthy people claiming they are "hypocritical" amid criticism levelled at Despite. Photo credit: prophet_dr_kofi_oduro/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In a sermon delivered at his church on Sunday, June 8, the man of God launched a fierce defense for Mr Osei Despite while poking holes into the arguments fronted by his critics.

The man of God said:

"People want to be rich, but they don't want to honour people who are rich. People want to be blessed, but they don't want to honour people who are blessed."

"You are here criticising somebody who has gone through basic life."

The congregation in Prophet Kofi's church applauded him to signify they agreed with his point of view geared at throwing weight behind and supporting Osei Kwame Despite.

The video of his sermon delivered on Sunday is below.

Reactions to Prophet Kofi blasting Despite's critics

The sermon by Prophet Kofi Oduro elicited different reactions from netizens. Many Ghanaians lashed out at the man of God for supporting the businessman, while others agreed with him.

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read the comments below.

@akabayire commented:

"What he dey talk let’s be honest, does it make sense?"

@kwamecomfiree wrote:

"We dey clap for car museum while hospital bed be like national lottery. E be only for Ghana dem dey honour rich man for opening toy garage while pipos still dey fight for common trotro fare. Is this the priority?"

@NhanayawSammie commented:

"Every day he prays something happens soo he gets topic to preach on Bcos his party is in power he won't get NPP issues to preach on. Nyame nkoaaa ne hene."

Prophet Kofi reacts to fuel levy increase

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Prophet Dr. Kofi Oduro reacted strongly to the government's decision to raise the "Dumsor Levy" by GH¢1.

He questioned whether the leadership of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), whom he blamed for the recurring power issues, would be held accountable.

In a video shared on X, Prophet Oduro recalled paying GH¢30,000 in e-levy and emphasised the need for transparency regarding the use of such funds.

He stressed that Ghanaians deserve answers about how their taxes are spent and whether those responsible for financial mismanagement will face consequences.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh