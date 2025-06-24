CCTV Exposes Man Who Allegeldy Stole £2,000, Other Items at Kasoa
Police have arrested a man in connection with a burglary at Kasoa Nyanyano in the Central Region.
The suspect, Ibrahim Abubakar Sadiq, was caught on Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) camera during the burglary.
Sadiq was subsequently arrested on June 16, 2025, from his hideout at Agbogbloshie, a suburb of Accra, wearing the same attire he used during the operation.
GNA reported that the preliminary investigations revealed that Sadiq stole an iPhone 14 Pro Max, a Barclays Bank ATM card, a UK driver's license, and £2,000.
Upon interrogation, he admitted to the offence and disclosed that he sold the iPhone 14 Pro Max to an unknown buyer at Agbogbloshie for GH¢2,000.
Police say Sadiq is currently in custody, assisting with investigations and will be arraigned.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.