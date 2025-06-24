Police have arrested a man in connection with a burglary at Kasoa Nyanyano in the Central Region.

The suspect, Ibrahim Abubakar Sadiq, was caught on Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) camera during the burglary.

Police arrest man caught on stealing on camera in Kasoa.

Sadiq was subsequently arrested on June 16, 2025, from his hideout at Agbogbloshie, a suburb of Accra, wearing the same attire he used during the operation.

GNA reported that the preliminary investigations revealed that Sadiq stole an iPhone 14 Pro Max, a Barclays Bank ATM card, a UK driver's license, and £2,000.

Upon interrogation, he admitted to the offence and disclosed that he sold the iPhone 14 Pro Max to an unknown buyer at Agbogbloshie for GH¢2,000.

Police say Sadiq is currently in custody, assisting with investigations and will be arraigned.

