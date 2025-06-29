The Minority in Parliament demanded the presence of the Minister of Health to brief the house on the resurgence of COVID-19 at the University of Ghana

The Minority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, argued that they must not wait for things to get out of hand before demanding answers

The University of Ghana has suspended all social gatherings on campus due to the rising COVID-19 cases recorded

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The Minority in Parliament asked that the Minister of Health be summoned to the House so he can furnish them with a detailed briefing on the resurgence of COVID-19 cases at the University of Ghana.

The Minority stated that the COVID-19 situation is getting out of control. He said this situation is increasing the fear and panic in the country and among students.

Minority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, demands Health Minister to brief the house on Covid-19 resurgence. Photo credit: @annohdompreh

Source: Facebook

The Minority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, said the Minister must be open about the current COVID-19 situation and give the information to the public.

“We don’t want to go through what the country went through some time back, so let’s make hay while the sun shines. And I place this call right in front of the respected leader of the house that we should make an arrangement and get the sector minister to come and do the needful.”

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Nalerigu/Gambaga added that:

“It is a very important issue that we need to get the Health Minister to respond and update the country as to whether COVID is back or not.”

University Of Ghana Suspends All Social

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Ghana suspended social gatherings due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases on its campus.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, the Dean of Student Affairs announced this public health measure the school is taking to reduce the infection rate.

The school said the ban is aimed at safeguarding the health and well-being of the university community

Even though the infection rate has reduced over the years, the Ghana Health Service often warns the public that the COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over.

The GHS also reminds Ghanaians of the needed safety protocols and the presence of vaccination centres so they can be immunised against the virus.

University of Ghana student denies COVID-19 resurgence

However, students of the University of Ghana said they were sceptical about the reported COVID-19 cases recorded on campus.

Some students claim the university is using the purported recorded cases as a means to restrict student activities and "cancel enjoyment."

The institution's Health Services Directorate, in a statement, had claimed several suspected cases on campus had been confirmed, leading to the decision to restrict social gatherings

In a video on X, one student said he was not happy with the new directive from the authorities.

"They are lying. I think they want to cancel the enjoyment on campus. They want to cancel the departmental weeks on campus," he said.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh