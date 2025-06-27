The University of Ghana suspended social gatherings following a purported resurgence of COVID-19 cases on campus, implementing precautionary measures

Students voiced scepticism over the reported COVID-19 cases, claiming the university is using the virus to restrict student activities and "cancel enjoyment"

The institution's Health Services Directorate, in a statement, had claimed several suspected cases on campus had been confirmed, leading to the decision to restrict social gatherings

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The University of Ghana is currently experiencing a difference of opinion following the administration’s announcement of a COVID-19 resurgence on campus, a claim that has been met with scepticism by students.

University of Ghana students react to the suspension of social gatherings amid COVID-19 concerns. Photo credit: UG

Source: Twitter

YEN.com.gh had previously reported that the University of Ghana decided to suspend all social gatherings and activities following the alleged resurgence of the virus.

A statement released on Monday, June 23, 2025, through the institution's Health Services Directorate claimed that several suspected and confirmed cases were reported on the campus premises. It further pointed out that this had led the administration to implement precautionary measures.

However, most of the students treated this news with scepticism and labelled the communication by the administration as a blatant lie.

Students express mixed feelings as the University of Ghana cancels social events due to an alleged COVID-19 resurgence. Photo credit: @sikaofficial (X)

Source: Twitter

The students responding to the developments alleged that the administration was using the COVID-19 claim as a means to block social activities on campus.

Speaking to blogger @SIKAOFFICIAL1, one learner from the institution conveyed his displeasure over what he views as attempts to 'cancel enjoyment on campus.'

In his words:

"They are lying. I think they want to cancel the enjoyment on campus. They want to cancel the departmental weeks on campus."

Watch the video shared below.

Reactions to UG students dismissing COVID-19 claim

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions from Ghanaians who saw the video of the UG student's comment. Some of the reactions are below.

@stephankekeli commented:

"He’s right. If it were true, they would cancel lectures too."

@Totomants3 wrote:

"Future leaders are supposed to be studying, not enjoying. 😂"

@HannielM commented:

He is right, the entertainment activities from June to July are nonstop and that’s the only way they can stop it 😂.. if truly there was COVID, we would have been home by now..there is no Covid today, tomorrow and forever 😂😂.. How can there be COVID in 2025😂.. And why only Legon?😂

@Killakuttt wrote:

"This guy is a student at the University, by the way lol, of all the reasons he could have given, this is what came out of his mouth chale. 😂😭"

@maximuz_michael jokingly said:

"He's right, though, too much entertainment, so they found a solution, COVID."

UG suspends social gatherings "due to COVID-19"

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the University of Ghana suspended all social gatherings on campus ostensibly due to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

The suspension, communicated in an official notice on June 25, aimed to protect the health and well-being of the university community.

The ban affected all student-led activities, including those organised by the Graduate Students' Association of Ghana (GRASAG), the Student Representative Council (SRC), and other campus associations.

Students were urged to comply with the directive to help curb the spread of the purported disease outbreak.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh