The University of Ghana has suspended all social gatherings on its campus following a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

The suspension was communicated in an official notice issued by the Office of the Dean of Student Affairs on Wednesday, June 25.

The University of Ghana suspends all social gatherings on its campus following a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

According to the notice, the ban on gatherings is aimed at safeguarding the health and well-being of the university community in light of the resurgence of the virus on campus.

“Due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases on the University of Ghana campus, it has become necessary to suspend all social gatherings with immediate effect,”

The suspension affects all student-led activities and celebrations, including those organised by the Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana (GRASAG), the Student Representative Council (SRC), the Junior Common Room (JCR), as well as departmental and school associations. All planned week celebrations and activities have been put on hold until further notice.

Students have been urged to comply with the directive to help curb the spread of the virus on campus.

Despite a downturn in infections over the last few years, the Ghana Health Service has consistently warned that the COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over and urged Ghanaians to adhere to safety protocols

It has also urged people to utilise vaccination centres close to them to get immunised against the virus.

According to a 2022 research report, about 27.9% of the country is fully vaccinated, with 37.8% receiving at least one dose.

Akufo-Addo denies misappropriation of COVID-19 funds

YEN.com.gh reported in 2023 that then-President Akufo-Addo said COVID-19 funds were not misapplied, as suggested by a report by the Auditor General.

The audit report into COVID-19 funds found that huge funds were paid to the Ministry of Information staff as an allowance during the lockdown.

However, during his State of the Nation presentation in Parliament on March 8, 2023, the president said any objective scrutiny would find that the funds were used judiciously to fight the pandemic.

