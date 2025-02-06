Frank Annoh-Dompreh has been criticised after some remarks about violence against NDC supporters

Annoh-Dompreh charged supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to join in beating up National Democratic Congress supporters in the event of a fight

Annoh-Dompreh was addressing a gathering of party supporters during a visit by the NPP caucus leadership to Ablekuma North

Minority Chief Whip and Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP Frank Annoh-Dompreh is facing intense criticism for comments some have deemed to support violence against National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters.

In comments that have gone viral, he charged supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Ablekuma North to stand by their fellow party members in confrontations with members of the NDC.

Annoh-Dompreh was addressing a gathering of party supporters during a visit by the NPP caucus leadership to Akua Afriyie, the party’s parliamentary candidate for Ablekuma North.

“If indeed you are a member of the NPP and you go to meet your fellow party member fighting a member of the NDC, join your party member to beat the NDC member,” he declared.

He also accused the NDC of deliberately obstructing the Electoral Commission from completing the collation process and warned that the NPP would not tolerate further delays.

“If the NDC, led by Mahama Ayariga, does not act reasonably and continues to prevent the EC from completing the collation, they will never know peace in Parliament.”

A video of his comments about fighting has gone viral and prompted criticism from observers online.

Reacting to the remarks, some people online suggested that he was becoming synonymous.

"Never heard his name associated with anything good," one person on Twitter said.

Others felt Chief Executive of the Petroleum Commission Emefa Hardcastle had been vindicated for calling Annoh-Dompreh silly during a spat at the Appointment's Committee.

Annoh-Dompreh urged the Speaker of Parliament to sanction Hardcastle after the incident.

During the clash, Emeafa Hardcastle appeared to call Annoh-Dompreh a 'silly child' which was captured on video.

Bagbin lifts suspension of 4 MPs involved in fight

YEN.com.gh reported that the Speaker of Parliament lifted the suspension of four MPs, including Annoh Dompreh after a clash at the Appointments Committee.

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin had appealed to Speaker Alban Bagbin to reinstate these parliamentarians after a brawl at the Appointments Committee.

The other MPs were Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Alhassan Tampuli and Jerry Ahmed Shaib.

The dispute that led to the brawl they were involved in centred on whether the vetting of Kwabena Mintah Akandoh and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa should have gone ahead at around 10 pm on January 30.

This dispute escalated into a brawl which led to tables and microphones being damaged.

