President John Mahama has sworn in seven new justices to Ghana’s Supreme Court at a ceremony held at the Jubilee House.

The swearing-in on July 3 follows the thorough vetting and approval by the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

The seven newly confirmed Justices include:

Justice Senyo Dzamefe Justice Sir Dennis Dominic Adjei Justice Gbiel Simon Suurbaareh Justice Kweku Tawiah Ackaah-Boafo Justice Philip Bright Mensah Justice Janapare Bartels-Kodwo Justice Hafisata Amaleboba

President Mahama, in his address, emphasised the crucial role of the judiciary in upholding democratic governance and the rule of law.

He urged the new justices to remain steadfast in integrity, fairness, and impartiality, and reminded them of the solemn oath they had taken to serve the people of Ghana with distinction.

“To our newly sworn-in justices, I say this: today, you inherit the robe of honour and the weight of a nation's expectations. This robe is not simply a mark of office. It is a public trust. It is a symbol of service, humility and accountability. Wear it with wisdom.”

Source: YEN.com.gh