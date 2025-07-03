A video of a prophetic declaration a Ghanaian spiritualist made over a month ago about Agradaa has gone viral

This comes after he prophesied that the traditional priestess turned Evangelist would be jailed before the year comes to an end if she fails to change her ways

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the sentencing handed down to Agradaa

A Ghanaian spiritualist is trending on social media in the wake of news that Evangelist Mama Pat, aka Nana Agradaa, the founder and leader of the Heaven Way Champion International Church, has been sentenced to 15 years.

A video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @sungodtv, showed famed Ghanaian spiritualist popularly known as Mahama Papa declared that Nana Agradaa would be jailed before the year goes to an end if she failed to change her ways.

The spiritualist then went on to say that Nana Agradaa had defrauded many people and made a lot of enemies.

He added that Nana Agradaa will not have people to defend her once certain charges are brought against her

Karma President's prophecy on Charlotte Oduro comes to pass.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that popular Ghanaian seer Karma President also went viral after his declaration about Counsellor Charlotte Oduro came to pass.

In an interview, the prophet discussed a bad vision he had about the marriage counsellor in the spiritual realm, where he saw that people had plotted against her.

Karma President warned that the consequences of the plot against Reverend Charlotte Oduro would cause her marriage to collapse if she did not act.

