Ghana’s official presidential aircraft has been grounded in France because of major repair works.

It has been grounded since March 11, 2025, because of multiple defects deemed critical.

3News reported that these issues include severe corrosion in its fuel tanks and engine components.

The details emerged following a parliamentary inquiry after Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang returned to Ghana aboard an unofficial private jet in May 2025.

The MP for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, had asked if the presidential jet was unavailable, restricted, or reassigned at the time of the Vice President’s private return.

Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah confirmed the jet’s unavailability, citing extensive maintenance work at Dassault Falcon Service (DFS) in Le Bourget, France.

What is wrong with Ghana's presidential jet?

A document obtained by 3news with a status report indicated that the jet was undergoing its mandatory 24-month inspection

During this process, technicians discovered Severe corrosion in the aircraft’s left-hand (LH) and right-hand (RH) feeder tanks, as well as the centre wing tanks.

Corrosion and damage on Engine No. 2’s air intake plug receptacle and turbofan, which had to be completely replaced.

Intermittent tripping of the starter-generator on Engine No. 2.

A series of deferred defects accumulated over previous operations that required manufacturer-level repair.

The report also noted that the fuel tank contamination, if left untreated, could cause engine failure during flight, posing a serious safety risk.

The jet was supposed to be ready by March 26, 2025, but has been postponed multiple times.

The final handover is now tentatively expected by July 31, 2025.

In 2023, the jet spent six months in France for repairs.

