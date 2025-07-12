Ewurabena Aubynn, the newly elected Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North, has expressed her deep satisfaction and relief following her victory in the recently concluded parliamentary rerun.

The outstanding female politician described the moment as a “good feeling” and a significant turning point for the constituents.

Speaking shortly after her declaration as the winner on Friday, July 11, Aubynn underscored the critical need to restore representation to a constituency that had been devoid of a parliamentary voice for over six months.

“It means that the people of Ablekuma North, at least after six long months, get to have a representative in Parliament someone who can advocate for our people’s needs and interests. So it is a good feeling,” she articulated, her voice filled with emotion.

Aubynn’s victory not only marked her triumph but also signified the end of a protracted electoral standoff that originated from the December 2024 general elections.

The rerun, which took place across 19 polling stations, was mandated by the Electoral Commission to resolve disputes related to the initial results.

However, the rerun was overshadowed by troubling incidents of violence. Notably, NPP candidate Nana Akua Afriyie and former Minister Hawa Koomson were among those attacked, alongside several journalists fulfilling their roles on the ground.

Former Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson, was reportedly physically assaulted by individuals while she was peacefully observing the electoral proceedings at one of the polling centres.

In a post on her Facebook page, she recounted the incident, stating,

“I wish to inform the general public that while peacefully observing the ongoing election rerun in Ablekuma North Constituency, I was physically assaulted by NDC machomen. During this unfortunate incident, my personal mobile phone was forcibly taken.”

Koomson further urged the public to disregard any communications from her number until she could regain control of her digital platforms following the incident.

Video footage of the attack showed a disturbing scene, with Koomson being thrown to the ground and allegedly stomped on in the chest and groin area by unidentified males before police officers intervened.

Eyewitness accounts detailed how the assailants overpowered the security detail stationed at the St. Peter's Society Methodist Church polling booth, launching an aggressive assault on several political figures, including the former Member of Parliament.

This violent incident has ignited widespread debate regarding the adequacy of security measures deployed during elections, particularly as the police officers present were reportedly unarmed and lacked necessary riot control equipment.

The events have raised crucial questions about the safety of political actors and the integrity of the electoral process in the region.

