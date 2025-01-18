President John Mahama's use of his brother Ibrahim Mahama's private jet has prompted some criticism from observers online.

The criticism has centred around conflict of interest concerns.

President John Mahama is facing criticism for using his brother's private jet. Source: Ibrahim Mahama

The acting spokesperson of the presidency, Felix Ofosu Kwakye, explained that the President was travelling in his brother’s jet because the Ghana Airforce is yet to provide him with reports on the state of the presidential jet and other flights under their mandate.

Kwakye told TV3 that the president will start using the official jet as soon as he is provided with a briefing on the state of the presidential jet.

The president had used the jet on an official trip to The Gambia.

