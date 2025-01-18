President Mahama’s Use Of Brother Ibrahim Mahama’s Private Jet For Travel Sparks Controversy
President John Mahama's use of his brother Ibrahim Mahama's private jet has prompted some criticism from observers online.
The criticism has centred around conflict of interest concerns.
The acting spokesperson of the presidency, Felix Ofosu Kwakye, explained that the President was travelling in his brother’s jet because the Ghana Airforce is yet to provide him with reports on the state of the presidential jet and other flights under their mandate.
Kwakye told TV3 that the president will start using the official jet as soon as he is provided with a briefing on the state of the presidential jet.
The president had used the jet on an official trip to The Gambia.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.